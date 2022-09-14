night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Getty Images

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the child who died after being hit by a truck on Labor Day as a 6-year-old girl, Colorado Springs police announced Wednesday. 

Police will not be revealing the girl's name, according to a release. The girl was hit by a truck while riding her bike in the parking lot of the Copper Chase Apartments on Southgate Road, police said. 

Police were dispatched to the crash around 2:50 p.m. that Monday. After receiving medical attention for life-threatening injuries, the girl was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead. The department's major crash team is investigating. 

Her death marks the 37th traffic fatality this year compared to 36 last year. 

