The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the child who died after being hit by a truck on Labor Day as a 6-year-old girl, Colorado Springs police announced Wednesday.

Police will not be revealing the girl's name, according to a release. The girl was hit by a truck while riding her bike in the parking lot of the Copper Chase Apartments on Southgate Road, police said.

Police were dispatched to the crash around 2:50 p.m. that Monday. After receiving medical attention for life-threatening injuries, the girl was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead. The department's major crash team is investigating.

Her death marks the 37th traffic fatality this year compared to 36 last year.