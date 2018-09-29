Crash Colorado and Limit 092918
Crash scene photo courtesy KKTV.
Two people,  including a child, were hospitalized following a crash west of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on West Colorado Avenue near 10th Street.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that a truck was heading east on Colorado Avenue when it hit a parked car, causing the truck to flip onto its top. 

A juvenile was reportedly  ejected from the truck as it rolled.

The conditions of the hospitalized adult and child are unknown. KKTV reports that police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and that the driver is in custody. 

