A juvenile was hospitalized after being hit by a car that ran a red light Saturday morning in north Colorado Springs.
The child, whose gender and age were not available, was in a Lexus turning onto Interstate 25 from the eastbound lanes of Woodmen Road when another Lexus going west ran a red light and T-boned the other car, police said.
Both vehicles spun, and the child was thrown from the Lexus. They were not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The child and three others were hospitalized with unknown injuries.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that the driver of the second Lexus may have run the light because they were distracted. The driver will be charged.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m.
