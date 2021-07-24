Four people, including a child, are recovering after a rollover crash just after midnight Saturday. Colorado Springs police say a vehicle was going north on Chelton Road when it hit the side of a vehicle going east on Airport Road. The impact reportedly caused the second vehicle to roll several times.

Police say four people were taken to the hospital for treatment; one woman has serious injuries but is expected to be ok.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The Major crash team is currently investigating.

