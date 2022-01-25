Prosecutors have filed charges against a former teacher and soccer coach accused of sexual assault on a child, attorneys said in court Tuesday.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley ordered Matthew Barton, 53, to appear in court again March 15 for a preliminary hearing. The court will decide then whether Barton will be headed to trial.

Barton, a former teacher and soccer coach at Manitou Springs High School, turned himself in to authorities Jan. 10, the day a warrant was filed for his arrest on six counts of felony sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, according to a Manitou Springs Police Department press release.

Two charges have been filed against him by prosecutors, according to court records — sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust. Court records indicate the alleged abuse happened between August 2007 and December 2009.

His arrest warrant was filed, the police department said, as part of an investigation that began in early December 2021 into a report of unlawful sexual contact on a child in 2009 and 2010.

Barton hasn't worked at the district, the release said, since 2011. According to a LinkedIn profile which was taken down after The Gazette reported on it, he's since worked at several Colorado schools and districts, including Woodland Park High School and the Douglas County School District.

