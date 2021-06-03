A child was hospitalized with “serious, life threatening” injuries after being hit by a car in a Colorado Springs parking lot Thursday, according to police.
Officers responded to a 4:30 p.m. call about a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1700 block of S. 8th St., officials said. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured child at the scene.
The child, whose age and gender were not released, was taken to a nearby hospital.
Everyone involved in the crash has been accounted for and are cooperating with police, officials said. It is not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.