A 69-year-old man who sexually assaulted at least two boys in his Colorado Springs neighborhood — sometimes drugging his victim — was sentenced Friday to 624 years in prison.
Joseph Lee Davis was convicted in July of 20 counts at a six-day trial in 4th Judicial District Court, including child sex assault and manufacturing child pornography, court records show.
Judge Jessica Curtis imposed the lengthy sentence after ruling that prosecutors had proved Davis had multiple prior felony convictions, including for prior attacks on children, making him a habitual offender subject to tripled penalties.
“Over the course of more than 20 years, the defendant groomed, manipulated, threatened, and molested children from his neighborhood and extended family,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement Sunday.
Davis was arrested Dec. 19, 2018, after a boy accused him in a series of assaults that stretched from Jan. 1, 2008, to Oct. 1, 2018, records show.
The victim said he lived near Davis, and went to his house on East Fountain Boulevard for sleepovers with the man’s grandchildren, an arrest affidavit says.
While investigating, a detective found a May 2010 report in which a different boy said he had been sexually assaulted by Davis at the house on East Fountain Boulevard, the affidavit says. Both boys said the assaults involved drugs or alcohol.
According to court records, Davis was not arrested after the alleged assaults were reported in 2010, though it’s unclear why.
Police said they also discovered evidence of “ongoing sexual abuse of other children and the production of child pornography stretching back at least 35 years,” according to an arrest affidavit.