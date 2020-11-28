An 11-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident Friday evening.
State Patrol says the girl was one of four children on sleds being towed by a Ford F-250 on a snow-packed road in Park County.
The driver, identified as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas, was towing the kids eastbound on County Road 60 when one of them tumbled off their sled.
“Jaramillo Herrera brought the Ford to a stop, but an 11-year-old girl on a separate sled was unable to stop,” State Patrol said. “The 11-year-old girl slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford.”
