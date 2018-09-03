WINDSOR — A boy who was hit by a float during Windsor’s Harvest Festival Parade died Monday after he was transported to the hospital.
Todd Vess, a spokesman for the Windsor Fire Department, said the child was transported to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. According to a news release, the accident happened toward the end of the parade. The event was immediately canceled as first responders treated and transported the boy and his parents to a nearby hospital. He died shortly after arriving.
"The child and family are in our hearts right now. Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family's privacy as they grieve the loss of their child," Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said in the news release.