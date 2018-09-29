Two people, including a child, were hospitalized following a crash west of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.
The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on West Colorado Avenue near 10th Street.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that a truck was heading east on Colorado Avenue when it hit a parked car, causing the truck to flip onto its top.
A juvenile was reportedly ejected from the truck as it rolled.
The conditions of the hospitalized adult and child are unknown. KKTV reports that police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and that the driver is in custody.
