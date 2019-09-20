An 11-year-old girl riding a bicycle in the street was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.
The accident happened about 3:15 p.m. near Cross Creek Drive and Coyote Creek, in a neighborhood just east of North Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. Some residential streets were closed for the investigation.
We’re waiting on the arrival of the Major Crash Team at the scene of an auto/bicycle crash. The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital. https://t.co/1JbcRpFoZM pic.twitter.com/HP8d7z4QA9— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 20, 2019
The girl was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, but the extent of her injuries is unknown, said police spokesman Sgt. Brian Frahm.
The department's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.
The Major Crash Team is flying a drone over the area of the auto/bicycle crash which accurately map out the scene. #CSPDtweetalong pic.twitter.com/sR59JcR7JZ— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 20, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.