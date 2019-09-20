auto ped child.jpg

Police stand near the intersection of Coyote Creek Drive and Cross Creek Drive, where a child was hit by a car Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

An 11-year-old girl riding a bicycle in the street was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said. 

The accident happened about 3:15 p.m. near Cross Creek Drive and Coyote Creek, in a neighborhood just east of North Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. Some residential streets were closed for the investigation. 

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, but the extent of her injuries is unknown, said police spokesman Sgt. Brian Frahm. 

The department's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

