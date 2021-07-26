AURORA — A 2-year-old boy who fell from the second floor at an Aurora shopping mall Sunday has died.
The Aurora Police Department said officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday of a child who had fallen from the second floor at Town Center at Aurora.
Aurora police said the boy’s father was holding him in his arms at the top of an escalator when the child lunged forward. The father lost his grip, according to police, and the child fell to the first floor.
The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died Monday morning, police said.
The investigation is still in the early stages, police said, but the incident appears to be an accident.