A child died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Cañon City, despite the driver's attempt to obtain help at a nearby fire station, police say.
After the accident, around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Natalie Street, the driver picked up the child and drove the child to Cañon City Fire Station No. 1, 15th Street and Harding Avenue, seeking help, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The child was transported from the fire station to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The child's gender and age were not released.
The case is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol, according to the release.