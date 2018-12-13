GazetteSlate.jpg

A child, a sheriff's deputy and one other person were killed in a three-car crash Wednesday night in Las Animas County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Sheriff's deputies were responding to a domestic violence call about 8 p.m. when two patrol cars collided with a car headed in the opposite direction on Colorado 12 just east of Valdez, State Patrol said.

One deputy was killed, and two were injured.

A child riding in the oncoming vehicle was killed, as was the driver.

The names of the deceased were being withheld.

The highway was closed for seven hours and reopened at 3 a.m. Thursday.

