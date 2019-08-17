At about 9 a.m. Saturday, a two-vehicle collision on Colorado Highway 94 near North Ellicott Highway sent one child and two drivers to Colorado Springs hospitals, according to Colorado State Patrol.
State patrol spokesman Ivan Alvarado reported that a mother and her child were traveling westbound on Highway 94 when they slowed for a passing tractor. A driver behind them failed to slow in time and rear-ended their vehicle, he said.
The front vehicle was pushed off to the north side of the road where it flipped, said Alvarado.
The child — who was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs — and its mother sustained serious injuries, said Alvarado. She and the second driver were also taken to Colorado Springs hospitals. The second driver sustained minor injuries.
Troopers shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 94 for about half an hour after the crash, said Alvarado. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the crash.