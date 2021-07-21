Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed its first baby hippo born at the facility in 32 years.
Zoo staff said the hippo baby "popped up from underwater" around 1:57 p.m. Tuesday in good health and weighing between 40 and 80 pounds. The baby also appeared to bond well with its mother.
The mother, Zambezi, joined the zoo in 1993 and mated with a male hippo brought to the zoo in 2020. Zambezi's pregnancy was undetermined until Tuesday as weight checks, ultrasounds and fecal samples were inconclusive.
The baby hippo's gender is not yet known and will remain unknown until a physical check is completed, zoo officials said.
Zambezi's baby is the fourth born the the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.