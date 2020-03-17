The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will close Tuesday for the rest of the month because of coronavirus concerns, zoo officials announced Monday night.
The Colorado Springs zoo will plan to reopen April 1.
"While we had support from city and county government officials to remain open with our already strong precautionary measures, the time has come to support our country’s decision makers and unite behind a common goal," the zoo state in a release Monday night.
Zoo staff will continue to work during the closure, and will focus on preparing for accreditation inspections, as well as the opening of the new hippo and African penguin exhibit.
All publicEdVenture programs originally scheduled through March 31 are canceled or will be rescheduled, including Spring Break Camp, Stroller Safaris, birthday parties and more. Email edprograms@cmzoo.org or call 424-7827 for information about refunds or other questions.