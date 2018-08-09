Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff have set up a way for fans to donate in the wake of this week's hailstorm, which also sent five people to a hospital and severely damaged vehicles and buildings on the property.

“Although the Zoo is fully covered by insurance, the revenue lost during these high-season days will still be a hit for our nonprofit budget,” Koch said in the email. “Our employees are also stretched financially, due to personal vehicle losses.”

Four buildings — the Monkey Pavilion, the administration building, Primate World and the Scutes Family Gallery — were most severely damaged, with shattered skylights, zoo President Bob Chastain said Tuesday.

Four animals died as a result of the hailstorm.

To donate, visit cmzoo.org/help.

As of Wednesday night, 101 undrivable guest cars remained in the zoo’s main parking lot, Koch said.