The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s youngest giraffe will need surgery Monday on an infected leg.
Penny’s health has been a near constant concern since her June 4 birth. She was found days later splayed in the stall she shared with her mother, Muziki, unable to get up on her own. Staff determined that she had torn a muscle in her back right leg.
On Sunday, the zoo posted an update on its Facebook page saying Penny will need to be taken to Colorado State University so that veterinarians there can operate Monday on her infected right hind leg.
“Her white blood cell count has started to increase and the X-ray results from Saturday morning indicate the abscess is big enough and deep enough to require the help from surgical specialists at CSU,” the post stated. “A small team of #CMZoo staff plan to transport Penny up to CSU soon since the surgery is scheduled for tomorrow.
“The veterinary staff at CSU are specialists with specialized equipment, and we believe they can help provide Penny with the best possible outcome.”
On Friday, the zoo had posted a mostly upbeat video of Penny, saying she was able to get up on her own, that her fetlocks and joints look better and that her mood had improved with a access to a new stall.
However, Friday’s update noted she had mild sporadic drainage from an abscess, indicating an infection, and that she has some muscle atrophy in the right hind leg.