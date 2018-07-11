A giraffe born last month at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was fitted Wednesday with casts on her front legs.
The fiberglass casts are expected to help with the extra weight Penny has been putting on her front legs because of a complete muscle tear in her right back leg.
“It is possible that Penny’s body will eventually be able to compensate and allow her to regain some mobility,” says an update Tuesday on the zoo’s Facebook page. “Our newest concern is the weight she is putting on her front legs to compensate for the injury.”
Veterinarians placed Penny under anaesthesia Wednesday morning to put casts on her front legs from the hooves to just below the knees and fit her with an adjustable brace for her front left leg, which can be removed when it’s time for her to lie down.
Colorado Canine Orthopedics & Rehab and Southern Colorado Veterinary Internal Medicine gathered and contributed the cast materials. The brace was donated and fitted by Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group.
“When she woke up, she was not very tolerant of the brace, so we quickly took that off,” said zoo spokeswoman Jenny Koch.
A Wednesday Facebook update adds: “They had originally intended for it to help with the bowing they saw in her left front leg, but the bowing doesn’t appear to be an issue at the moment, so they are going to keep the brace off for now.”
The molded casts are similar to short-limb casts for humans, Koch said.
The procedure is “pretty unusual for a giraffe,” but it’s a common treatment for cattle, Koch said.
Hope, a giraffe at Topeka Zoo, was fitted with similar casts in 2010, but for a different reason — she was born with severely deformed back legs.
Meanwhile, Penny is still on pain medication for the muscle tear, and zoo staff are helping her lie down every four hours, Koch said. Veterinarians are pursuing options for the muscle tear.
Penny’s health has been a constant concern since her June 4 birth. She was found days later splayed in the stall she shared with her mother, Muziki.
When an animal is splayed, its legs go out from under it in an unnatural way. The condition varies from being easily treatable to fatal, according to zoo officials.
Zoo staff decided that day to name her earlier than planned. Partly a tradition and partly a superstition, the zoo usually doesn’t name animals until they are 30 days old.
Because her condition can be fatal and her caretakers grew close to her, they named Penny, the zoo’s 200th giraffe calf.
Despite multiple setbacks, she’s been eating more and having normal urination and bowel movements in recent days, Koch said.
“It’s a day-to-day thing, to be honest,” she said. “It’s kind of a roller coaster for us here.”