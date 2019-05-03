The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo fell two spots to sixth place in the USA TODAY's best zoo in North America readers' choice award, the zoo announced Friday.
The Colorado Springs mountainside zoo ranked below Cincinnati, Omaha, Neb., St. Louis, Fort Worth, Texas and Columbus, Ohio.
"Those folks may have done a better job of getting the word out about voting than we did; we can't be sure," said the zoo's spokeswoman Jenny Koch. "We still feel that #6 in the country, out of approximately 140 Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos, is something to be proud of!"
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's exhibit Rocky Mountain Wild also debuted on the best zoo exhibit list at fifth. The display opened in 2008 and his home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, four Canada lynx, a Canada moose, two bald eagles and other species native to the Rocky Mountains.
For a city of just over 450,000 people competing against places like Dallas and New Orleans, the rankings are something to be proud of, said zoo President and CEO Bob Chastain.
“We were nominated amongst a group of impressive organizations, in markets much larger than ours, which makes us even more proud to have been named the sixth best zoo in North America and that Rocky Mountain Wild is the fifth best zoo exhibit," he said.
Supporters had four weeks to cast their votes once per day for one of 20 zoos accredited by the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums and nominated to the competition by a panel of travel experts. Among those that Colorado Springs beat were the Memphis Zoo, Audubon Zoo in New Orleans and Dallas Zoo.
It was the third year the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo made the list of nominees.