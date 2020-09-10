Military members and their families can enjoy visits to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for half the usual ticket price next week during the zoo’s annual military appreciation week.
Beginning Monday through Sept. 20, all active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents living in the same household will receive 50% off the base zoo admission cost for the day and time they attend.
Due to COVID restrictions, timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance online at cmzoo.org/military. Capacity is limited and tickets will not be available for purchase at the zoo’s admission gates.
Military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth to validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate.