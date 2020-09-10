071920-news-moosebaby 07A.JPG
Buy Now

An 8-week-old male orphaned Alaska moose is offered a bottle of milk moments after leaving his travel crate at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The calf was orphaned at about six days old outside of Anchorage, Alaska, when his mother died in a fatal human-wildlife conflict. He has since been in the care of Alaska Zoo. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo lost their 12-year-old Canada moose, Tahoma, this past May. Zoo staff registrar Ashley Arimborgo offers him the milk, but he was more interested in his new surroundings. 

 JERILEE BENNETT/THE GAZETTE

Military members and their families can enjoy visits to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for half the usual ticket price next week during the zoo’s annual military appreciation week.

Beginning Monday through Sept. 20, all active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents living in the same household will receive 50% off the base zoo admission cost for the day and time they attend.

Due to COVID restrictions, timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance online at cmzoo.org/military. Capacity is limited and tickets will not be available for purchase at the zoo’s admission gates.

Military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth to validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate.

An empty space and a missing piece: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo opens its heart to a baby moose
Lots of 'new' to see and do at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo voted No. 6 Best Zoo in North America

Tags

Load comments