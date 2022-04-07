Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is keeping a close eye on its birds and hiding some of them away from people in an attempt to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza, a zoo spokeswoman said.
"We have moved our highest risk birds to behind-the-scenes areas where they will be more protected from the virus," Rachel Wright, the zoo's public relations and social media manager, wrote in an email Wednesday. "There are unique protocols in place for each bird species at the zoo, and many birds will still be visible to guests."
She added: "Each species’ plan takes their specific risks into consideration, including their species’ known susceptibility for contracting the disease and their environments here at the zoo. The individual welfare of each bird is also taken into consideration."
In response to the threat, the Denver Zoo moved all of its birds into safe indoor areas and made programming changes to ensure the animals' safety.
As of Wednesday, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu. For example, a wild duck that died in a behind-the-scenes area of the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, following tornadoes last month tested positive.
When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.
Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any endangered or threatened species in their care.
Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.
"This is an evolving situation," said Wright with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We will continue to work closely with the State Veterinarian of Colorado, our zoo community and the agencies working to manage this disease. As we see risk increasing or decreasing, we will appropriately respond with the best interest of each bird species in mind."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.