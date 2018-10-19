Animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo might love Halloween as much as the trick-or-treaters do.
Perhaps they remember what happens when all those orange and purple lights are strung through the trees around the famous zoo on a mountain: Boo at the Zoo has returned. The popular event is Friday through Sunday and Oct. 26 through 28 and Oct. 31.
It’s one of the best times of year for the lions, elephants and giraffes, who, depending on their diets, will get tasty pumpkins filled with meat to crunch on and special blood Popsicles (you read that right) from zoo employees, who hope to entice the animals to show off a little for costumed kids and their families.
“Some (animals) that are nocturnal, like the ferrets, will be more active than usual,” said Rachel Wright, the zoo’s public relations manager. “With the bigger animals, I don’t think there’s a huge difference. But they might be more engaging than normal because of the treats. They’re food-motivated.”
Each evening features a lighted pumpkin patch with more than 60 pumpkins, a not-so-scary haunted house with a swamp theme, animal demonstrations, animal meet-and-greets and 25 treat stations with a variety of candy and non-candy items, such as granola bars.
Boo at the Zoo attracts about 20,000 people altogether. Attendees are advised to buy their tickets online. Not only are they $3 cheaper, but it also guarantees admittance. Attendance is capped every night, and some nights get sold out.
“We have the event open on so many nights, people can do it in addition to their normal Halloween traditions,” said Wright. “You get to wear your costume twice instead of once. It’s a safe environment and an educational experience, in addition to a celebration of the season. You’re not dealing with neighborhood roads and traffic, and you get some good exercise walking around the zoo.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270