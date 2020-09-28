Bailey, an 8-year-old giraffe that came to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2016 on a breeding recommendation, has given birth to her first calf.
The birth was livestreamed on the zoo's Facebook page, with the event also viewable using the zoo's indoor stall camera at cmzoo.org/giraffecam and its YouTube channel, youtube.com/CMZooCS.
"Our first indication that labor was starting was the calf's two front hooves emerging from mom," the zoo said in a Facebook post just after 10 a.m. The calf fully emerged around 11:45 a.m.
Prior to today's delivery, zoo caretakers took precautions for the well-being of mom and calf by providing a sand-floor stall for Bailey, separate from the rest of the herd. Bailey was moved to the special stall on August 29, which Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff anticipated was the earliest date she could go into labor.
The sand helps prevent injury to the calf upon the five-foot drop it encounters as it’s born. It also helps prevent slips for the baby’s first steps and provides a cushion for the calf as it learns to walk.
While there is plenty of excitement about the new arrival, zoo officials want to remind everyone that giraffe's need a lot of care after birth.
“Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many,” said Jason Bredahl, African Rift Valley animal care manager. “We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have.”
The zoo’s records show that Bailey bred with bull, Khalid (kuh-LEED’), on June 29, 2019. Giraffe pregnancies typically range between 14 and 16 months.
The birth brings the total number of reticulated giraffes in the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo herd to 17. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's breeding program began in 1954, they've welcomed more than 200 calves since its inception.