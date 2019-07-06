There's rarely a dull moment in the maternity ward at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
On Saturday, the zoo welcomed the latest addition to its giraffe herd, only hours after announcing that the mother giraffe was in labor.
The mother this time is Msitu, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe who had been bred with a bull named Khalid in April 2018. The gestation period for giraffes is 14 to 15 months, the zoo said.
After multiple screenings, blood tests and observed behavioral indicators, the zoo announced in May that Msitu was pregnant.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has 15 reticulated giraffes, the largest herd in North America of the endangered species. Msitu's calf is the 201st born at the zoo.
Precautions were in place early for the birth of Msitu's third calf.
“Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many,” said Jason Bredahl, African Rift Valley animal care manager in the release. “We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have.”
Zoo officials stated that a sand-floor stall was provided for the mother, separate from the rest of the herd. She was moved to the stall on May 28, the earliest at which Msitu was expected to go into labor.
Msitu gave birth to her firstborn Emy in August 2013 and to Rae in April 2017. Emy, a female, now lives at Peoria Zoo in Peoria, Ill., the news release said.
The zoo announced that updates will be broadcasted from its Facebook page and YouTube live stream .
The new calf is a welcome addition after a tumultuous year for the herd in 2018.
In early April 2018, the zoo announced that two giraffes could give birth in late April or early May. A camera was set up in their birthing stall, and staff posted weekly live videos on Facebook to update the giraffes’ thousands of online fans.
Another giraffe, Muziki, gave birth June 4 to Penny, the zoo’s 200th calf. But her legs splayed when she was 9 days old, starting a chain of health problems that led to her being euthanized at 8 weeks old.
Meanwhile, when Laikipia, the other giraffe believed to be expecting, still hadn’t given birth months later, the zoo’s staff concluded test results had been misleading and the giraffe had not been pregnant.