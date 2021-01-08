The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo plans to reopen at 12 p.m. after it was closed early Friday due to a water main break, zoo officials announced.
Zoo employees discovered the water main break around 6 a.m. and shut off water to the entire zoo. Zoo staff were required to close the zoo because of the lack of water in restrooms and icy roadways.
Guests who bought tickets in advance for 9 to 11:40 a.m. entry will receive automatic refunds within several business days, the zoo said. Ticket holders do not need to request refunds; they will be sent refunds through to their original form of payment.