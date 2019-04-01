A 7,700-pound elephant lying on her side at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was hoisted to her feet early Monday by an emergency response team.
"If an elephant can’t get up on its own and is down for too long, it can cause stress to its internal organs and can be fatal," a zoo news release says.
Malaika, a 33-year-old African elephant, has a history of being unable to rise from the prone position, and she had to be helped once before, on Jan. 1, 2018, the zoo reported.
"Some elephants are able to lie down and get back up with no problem, but some, like Malaika, don’t ever lie down and instead just lean on objects for rest," the release says. "This is partially due to a life-long issue with bowing and lack of strength in her back right leg, which is worsening as she ages."
So the staff monitors Malaika throughout the day and checks on her every two hours overnight. The pachyderm went down about 3:45 a.m. "from what appears to be a leg wobble during a deep sleep," the zoo's monitoring system showed. Her problem was noted about 5 a.m., and the rescue team was at the zoo by 6.
More than 20 rescuers came to her aid, including Malaika's keepers, veterinary staff, maintenance and grounds personnel, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's heavy rescue crew and Broadmoor Fire Department personnel.
Using a specialized crane-and-hoist system in the barn, they got her into a sternal position — on her belly, with legs in a better position to stand — and by 6:47 a.m., she was standing with the hoist strap for support.
Since then, she has been "drinking electrolyte water, eating some of her favorite treats, and taking medication for inflammation and pain," the release says.
The hoist can carry up to 15,000 pounds, said zoo spokeswoman Rachel Wright. The zoo staff's last downed elephant practice drill was in January.
The zoo has six elephants, all female African elephants. The exhibit has an exercise path, pool and spacious yard for the elephants to roam.