The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo plans to demolish its aging Monkey Pavilion this fall, requiring zoo operators to bid farewell to nearly half the pavilion’s residents.
Ten of the 23 animals living in the pavilion are set to be permanently moved to other accredited zoos before demolition begins in November, part of a continuing effort to modernize and improve zoo exhibits, spokeswoman Rachel Wright said.
“It’s really about space limitation,” Wright said of the decision to relocate animals.
Built in 1942, the Monkey Pavilion initially housed big cats, but was renovated to display monkeys, gibbons, lemurs and other animals. Although state of the art for its time, it has become a “symbol of zoos past,” the zoo said in a news release.
It's all part of a plan to clear the way for new exhibits that “build connections between guests and animals,” similar to the recently opened Water’s Edge: Africa, where people can have close encounters with penguins and a hippopotamus that swims in a large pond.
The demolition will take several months to complete.
All other zoo attractions will be open as the building is brought down. The animals slated to remain will be moved to other exhibits before the building officially closes on Oct. 28. There are no immediate plans to install a new monkey pavilion, though the zoo said it is considering “every idea.”
The colorful story behind Colorado Springs first zoo; Fort Carson's namesake; An oddly named street | Did You Ever Wonder
“We have not yet made decisions about the future of the space, but will announce them when the time is right,” the zoo said in a news release.
A four-member howler monkey family was the first to depart, leaving earlier in the summer for the Houston Zoo, Wright said. Two ring-tailed lemurs and two black-and-white ruffed lemurs are expected to leave Tuesday for the Abilene Zoo, also in Texas. Two white-cheeked gibbons will be relocated to the Akron Zoo in Ohio in late October, though two other white-cheeked gibbons will stay.
Also staying are a trio of nonprimate residents — Hoffman’s two-toed sloths named Bean, Boco and Chalupa — who spent some of their time climbing ropes strung along the pavilion’s ceiling, just feet from visitors' heads.
“The sloths are definitely well-loved and … we’re looking for other opportunities within the zoo that allow our guests to have that same experience with them,” Wright said.
A black crested mangabey, two of three Geoffroy’s marmosets, two Goeldi’s monkeys and one lar gibbon will also remain at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Wright said the three ring-tailed lemurs living at Water’s Edge: Africa will remain.
People with questions about animals slated to depart may pose them to zookeepers on their social media accounts, at facebook.com/cmzoo and on twitter at @cheyennemtnzoo.
“If someone does have an individual connection with an animal that is leaving, we want them to feel inspired by that animal’s story wherever they go, so it will be nice to share those updates,” Wright said.