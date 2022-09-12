Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering reduced admission cost for active-duty military members, veterans and their household dependents for its military appreciation week.
The deal, which kicks off Monday and continues through Sunday, takes 50% off the zoo's base admission cost for eligible visitors' chosen day and time of attendance between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The zoo requires that timed-entry "e-tickets" be purchased in advance online.
Military personnel, their spouse and any dependents must present a valid military ID at the zoo's admission booth to validate their pre-purchased tickets. The zoo accepts a valid military or retired military ID, a copy of a DD-214 form, a state driver's license with a veteran or military identifier or an ID issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion.
Spouses and dependents of deployed or absent military members are eligible for the discount with a spouse's valid military ID.