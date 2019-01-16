Cheyenne Mountain Zoo plans to build a life-size statue of Penny, the baby giraffe which captured hearts on the internet last year before she was euthanized at just at 8 weeks old.
The zoo's much-anticipated 200th calf was born June 4. But her legs splayed when she was 9 days old, starting a chain of health problems.
Many people watched Penny's birth on the zoo's giraffe "Birth Cam" and followed her health problems in news reports and on social media, where her videos routinely received tens of thousands — or hundreds of thousands — of views.
"It was a whole new level of public emotional investment for us," said zoo spokeswoman Rachel Wright. "This is a journey that we were really transparent in sharing with our followers, and we were able to do that with social media a lot more than we'd been able to in the past. We did a ton of live updates with her, and it just helped our guests — and really, people from all over the world — form this connection with Penny.
"So although we lost her, she's still contributing to her species because our big effort is conservation for giraffes in the wild, so Penny will live on not only with this memorial but in continuing to help people form those bonds with animals, which, it's those emotional investments that inspire people to take action to help conserve and to help the species continue to live in the wild."
Zoo staff unveiled a miniature model of the statue Wednesday on Facebook. The final version, which will be installed outside the giraffe barn, will feature Penny's unique pattern of spots.
The statue, designed by the zoo's on-staff artist Antonia Chastain, will be 4 to 4½ feet tall and made of bronze, Wright said. It's expected to be completed in 6 to 8 months, Wright said.
The zoo does not yet have an estimate of the statue's cost, Wright said.
While the zoo isn't holding an official fundraising campaign, people who want to donate can mail a check to the zoo and indicate on the memo line that it's for Penny's memorial.