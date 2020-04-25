Cheyenne Mountain State Park is aiming to entice Colorado Springs residents to buy a day pass and receive free admission for the last week of April.

A $9 payment per vehicle will grant entrance to the park through May 1. Passes can be bought from the service kiosk between Saturday and Thursday for the extra day benefit.

The move is to "take some pressure off" crowding at city and El Paso County parks, state park Manager Mitch Martin said in a news release.

"Cheyenne Mountain State Park visitation is up significantly over previous years," he said, "but, unlike many other state parks that are at capacity, we still have room for day users of our trail system."

Local elected officials, including El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, had been pushing the park to waive fees, believing the move would help the public health call to improve social distancing in outdoor spaces.

Lee Milner, who helped establish the Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program, spearheaded the effort. Seeing as TOPS' sales tax funds were key to forming the preserve, he felt the park owed the public during the crisis.

Milner called the announced move "a marketing concept."

"Getting people to look at the park if they haven't before, it allows them to feel like they're getting a deal, which they are to some degree," he said. "Then, if they like their experience, they'll hopefully get an annual pass. It's a clever idea, basically."

The news release said Colorado Parks and Wildlife "hopes these visitors will decide they want to convert their daily pass to a CPW annual parks pass." The one-time $9 fee would go toward the purchase of an annual pass costing $80 allowing entry to all 41 state parks for 12 months.

While Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order lifts Monday, officials are still encouraging people to stay local and avoid travel.

CPW is bracing for a financial shortfall due to the coronavirus. In a previous interview, Martin said the impact could be "significant" for Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which he said largely depended on revenue from campground reservations for its operating budget. Campgrounds are closed across the parks, along with visitor centers.