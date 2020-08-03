Preschool and elementary school students in Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will return to in-person learning in late August, but older students will begin school remotely, returning in person under a blended model in early September, according to a school resumption plan released by the district last week.
The plan involves a return to in-person learning for children in grades kindergarten through 6 first, on Aug. 26, because such students "are at the lowest risk of infection and transmission to other students and staff members," according to a letter from Superintendent Walter Cooper that accompanies that plan.
Junior high and high school students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 10 under a blended model if all has gone well with the return of younger students. All students are able to opt in to online learning, which will be offered through Colorado Digital Learning Solution, according to the plan.
Experts in pediatrics and infectious disease say there are still many unanswered questions about how COVID-19 affects children. Several studies suggest, but don’t prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms. Some health experts fear that children and adults can more easily spread the virus to vulnerable populations.
Students in grades 5 and above, and all staff, will be required to wear face coverings. Non-essential classroom fixtures have been removed to allow physical distance between students, and parents won't be allowed in schools during arrival and dismissal. Communal seating will be replaced with desks for social-distancing, the plan states.
Ellicott schools will enforce the governor's mask mandate, but masks won't be required after it expires, according to the district's return-to-learn plan, released last week.
The district's board o"nor myself never stated that we would not be following the mandates and requirements," Superintendent Chris Smith wrote in an email last week.
Handwashing breaks will be scheduled between subjects, and the sharing of items like iPads minimized, according to the plan. Lockers will not be assigned, and library books will be delivered to classroom on request. Classrooms will get first aid kits to cut visits to the nurse's office.
Staff will perform "visual checks" of students as they enter school and classrooms to ensure they appear well, according to the plan.
An online option will be offered, taught by teachers with Colorado Digital Learning, as with District 12. Online students must remain for the semester and can switch back to in-person learning in January, the plan states.
Colorado Early Colleges Colorado Springs, a charter school for high school students, will reopen for in-person learning on Aug. 17 under a hybrid model. It will also offer a fully online option, the school announced last week.
Hybrid students will attend two days a week and learn online three days. Students taking classes through Pikes Peak Community College or the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will need to follow instructions from those campuses but can meet with the high school's advisors in person or virtually, the plan states.
Masks will be required for teachers and students, according to the plan.