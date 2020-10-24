Two more Pikes Peak region schools are shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19, according to emails sent to families and staff members.
Cheyenne Mountain and Liberty high schools closed their doors to students and staff Saturday after a Cheyenne Mountain student tested positive for COVID-19 and several Liberty students and staff members showed “COVID-like symptoms,” according to the emails.
Liberty High School cited a lack of enough substitute teachers to fill in for affected staff members as the chief reason for the closure. Cheyenne Mountain is closing in accordance with El Paso County Public Health-mandated protocols in response to positive tests.
Cheyenne Mountain is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 9. Liberty plans a staggered return, with half the students resuming in-person classwork on Nov. 5 and the other half returning Nov. 9.
Monday will be a teacher workday at to allow Cheyenne Mountain staff members to make preparations for the shift to online learning, according to the email. Classwork is scheduled to begin on Tuesday with the entire student body in virtual attendance.
Liberty’s special-education programs will continue to operate in person, according to the email. The next two football games also will be played as planned. Homecoming activities will be delayed until after students return to in-person learning.
The diagnosed Cheyenne Mountain student will be in isolation until he or she is no longer contagious, the email read. Both schools will be quarantining or isolating students and staff members who were in close contact with affected individuals.
The Cheyenne Mountain school building will be closed Saturday for deep cleaning, the email announced.