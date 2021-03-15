The Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education voted Monday night to retire the Indian as the school mascot.
The topic of removing the controversial mascot took center stage for the district following a petition that accumulated nearly 9,000 signatures from community members.
The motion to remove the mascot passed after nearly an hour of deliberation, and only one board member voting not in favor.
The board opened up recommendations for the new team name and mascot up to the community.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.