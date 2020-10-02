A Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate is one of three Colorado recipients of a prestigious congressional award for young Americans.
Caroline McCleary — a 2020 graduate who now attends the University of Chicago, where she plans to major in chemistry — was recognized Sept. 26 along with nearly 500 other 2020 Congressional Award Gold Medal recipients in a virtual award ceremony.
Avery Robertson and Wesley Schwarz, both of Aurora, were also recognized.
For McCleary and other recipients, the award was the result of hundreds of hours dedicated to volunteer service, personal development and physical fitness — at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development and 200 hours of physical fitness, to be exact.
And it's the cumulation of years of work: McCleary, 17, started recording her hours in hopes of earning the medal, as her older brother did, when she was 13.
Though the ceremony was virtual, McCleary was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict with mandatory virtual events for her college classes.
But "the point of the work was not for the award, really. It was mostly just a way to organize things I was already doing," she said.
McCleary spent many of her volunteer hours at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, as well as at the Marian House. As for personal development, she decided to master the playing of all percussion instruments, form her high school's first drum line and progress from the C team to the varsity basketball team over time.
Her efforts "showed me the importance of volunteer service and collective community good," she said.
She credits the award's rigorous requirements for pushing her out of her comfort zone and preparing her to launch her college career in a large city — during a pandemic, no less.
"I would strongly recommend the award to anyone who is willing to put in the work," she said. "It's an absolute honor to receive it, but it's a really fantastic way to be prepared for the rest of your life, or at least the next step in it."