Caroline Tess McCleary is the kind of person who gives one hope for the future. A 4.31 GPA, an ACT score of 35, and a class rank 1 SAT, she has won numerous awards. To name a few, the 2019 and 2020 National Honor Society, the 2020 Cheyenne Mountain High School Science Bowl Captain, 2020 National Merit finalist, and the silvered flask for maintaining over 100% in AP Chemistry.