CENTENNIAL — A teen is in custody accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old Cherokee Trail High School student outside his home in Centennial, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was shot just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night near 21500 E. Powers Lane, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody and investigators said there's no threat to the public and they're not looking for any other suspects.
While the shooting did involve at least one student at Cherokee Trail High School, the Sheriff's Office said it determined that the incident was not school-related.