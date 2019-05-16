CENTENNIAL — A 17-year-old boy was shot outside his home in Centennial and investigators believe he was targeted for robbery by a cheerleader and three other teens because he sold vaping products. The probable cause statement from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Chavez was known to sell vaping products — and a cheerleader set up the meeting that ended with the deadly shooting. Prosecutors say the teens face charges in district court, not juvenile court.
Chavez was shot outside his home on East Powers Lane in Centennial on Wednesday, May 8 at about 9:30 p.m. According to the affidavit, a neighbor called 911 told deputies the shooter was gone and she had seen a silver vehicle speed away from the cul-de-sac.
When the deputy arrived he said the victim was lying on his back inside the front door and several people were screaming, according to the affidavit. The victim’s younger sister and his grandmother were with the victim. It appeared Chavez had been shot in the chest, on the right. He was able to open his eyes a little but couldn’t speak. The deputy described his sister as “hysterical.”