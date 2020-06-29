DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews are battling flames in unincorporated Douglas County Monday as a fire approached homes, according to an update from fire department spokesman Eric Hurst on Twitter.
The Chatridge 2 Fire was reported near 9660 Chatridge Ct., which is near Highway 85 and Ron King Trail.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all of the Back Country Subdivison and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch, firefighters said.
Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at Thunder Ridge High School, 1991 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy., in Highlands Ranch. Those who go to the shelter are being asked to stay in their vehicles due to COVID-19 concerns, the agency said in news release. Snacks, water and other supplies are available.
By 3 p.m., fire crews estimate the blaze has scorched 456 acres.
.#Chatridge2Fire Update - Size of the Fire is now 456 acres, no update on containment. 59 units are on scene and a 3rd helicopter has arrived. Air resources are controlling the head and flanks of the fire. pic.twitter.com/49GNjRMnHa— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 29, 2020
At about 2 p.m., firefighters and airborne resources protected all homes where the fire was approaching at Skydance Drive and Spirit Rock Point, Hurst said.
By about 3:45 p.m., firefighters were able to stop the progress the fire made towards homes in the Back Country subdivision.
Hurst reported that winds and dry fuels still make fighting the blaze a challenge and no injuries have been reported.
.#Chatridge2Fire Update - Flames have burned to Skydance Dr. in the Back Country Community, firefighters have prevented fire extension to the neighborhood. No structures have been damaged and no injuries have occurred. Firefighting efforts continue. pic.twitter.com/smkJMGhqlg— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 29, 2020
P-3 airtanker en route to the #Chatridge2Fire Follow @SouthMetroPIO for updated info on the fire #cofire pic.twitter.com/UtaeESJz82— COFirePrev&Control (@COStateFire) June 29, 2020