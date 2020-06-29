A grass fire that scorched 461 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations in unincorporated Douglas County is 100 percent contained, reports the South Metro Fire Department. 

The Chatridge 2 Fire was reported near 9660 Chatridge Ct., near Highway 85 and Ron King Trail shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. 

Around 11:30  Monday, mandatory evacuations were ordered for all of the Back Country Subdivison and trails to the south in Highlands Ranch, firefighters said. While evacuations orders were in place, Red Cross opened a shelter at Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch. People who came to the shelter were asked to stay in their vehicles due to COVID-19 concerns. 

At about 2 p.m., firefighters and airborne resources worked to protect homes as the fire approached Skydance Drive and Spirit Rock Point,  South Metro Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Hurst said.

By 3:45 p.m., firefighters reported that they were able to slow the fire's progress.

Shortly before 5 p.m., South Metro Fire reported on Twitter that the fire was 100 percent contained and that residents would be allowed to return home in the next half hour. 

No structures were destroyed or damaged and no injuries were reported, said Hurst. 

Investigators with South Metro Fire said an electrical malfunction on a power pole sparked the blaze. 

