State troopers dueled an erratic driver on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs on Thursday, deliberately crashing into the vehicle to end a chase, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
No information about injuries was immediately available. The driver, who was not named, was taken into custody. No information about possible charges was released.
The incident began about 6 p.m. when a state highway worker reported that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. 24, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver did not pull over for troopers who pursued him a short distance. During the chase, the driver reportedly tried to hit a pursuing trooper's vehicle.
A trooper stopped the vehicle by intentionally crashing into it between Meridian Road and Rio Lane.
The highway remained closed in both directions as of 8:15 p.m.