Organizers of three new charter schools are scrambling to open for the fall semester in the state’s fastest-growing public school district.
Spacious Skies, Mountain View Academy and Automotive Institute of Science and Technology have been authorized to operate under School District 49 east of Colorado Springs and plan to start offering classes for the 2020-2021 school year.
Five years and gobs of elbow grease have given way to Spacious Skies, which will open in the fall at 7345 Adventure Way in Mountain Springs Church near East Woodmen and Marksheffel roads. The space had been occupied by another D-49 charter school, Liberty Tree, which has moved to a new building.
Spacious Skies will offer kindergarten through third grade for 246 students in its inaugural year and add one grade per year until it reaches eighth grade, said Principal Evelyn Cortez-Ford. A project-based learning method of teaching will differ from other schools, she said.
“A lot of schools do project-based learning in classrooms; we’re one of the few dedicated project-based learning schools in D-49,” Cortez-Ford said. “Throughout the day, children will work collaboratively with one another to investigate real-world questions, so they are problem-solving using the inquiry process.”
Except for designated time for math and English language arts, all subjects will be integrated.
A group of educators have been working for years to bring the school to fruition. After Colorado Springs School District 11 rejected organizer’s charter application, saying the proposed curriculum would duplicate what is already being offered in the district, organizers obtained approval from D-49, identified this school year as the state’s fastest growing district in terms of enrollment.
A $990,000 Colorado Charter Schools Program grant and technical assistance through the Colorado Department of Education is helping the school get up and running. The money will furnish classrooms, buy curriculum and other resources, and establish a library, Cortez-Ford said.
The school is not hiring a management company; founding educators are creating the curriculum and school structure.
“We’ve heard from some families that D-49 schools are overcrowded, and parents are wanting smaller classrooms,” Cortez-Ford said. “There’s an influx of young families moving into the area, so we anticipate we’ll be able to fulfill a need.”
'Character and academics'
The 89th school under the National Heritage Academies network headquartered in Michigan will open in the second week of August in a building that just broke ground near East Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road.
The H-shaped school at Meadowbrook Parkway and Pinyon Jay Drive in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood will debut with kindergarten through fifth grade and add one grade per year until eighth grade, said Principal Amanda Ortiz-Torres.
She joined the staff in November after starting a new charter school that opened this academic year, Coperni3, a state-authorized school in Colorado Springs School District 11. Ortiz-Torres will remain as principal after Mountain View Academy opens.
“I think the most important thing about National Heritage schools is that they balance the character and moral aspects as well as high academics and focus on the whole child,” she said. “That makes the curriculum different and allows teachers and administrators to get kids ready for the 21st century as citizens and have the life skills they need.”
The for-profit National Heritage Academies operates two other schools in Colorado, one in Commerce City and one in Brighton. Marketing studies showed the area where Mountain View Academy is being built is lacking.
“There’s definitely a lot of need in this area for a new school,” Ortiz-Torres said.
The school is anticipating an enrollment of 520 students for the fall semester, with a lottery held on March 4 for any seats over the maximum of 100 kindergartners and 84 pupils at each grade level.
“It’s a place for parents to have an alternative choice for kids to have an education outside the traditional manner and focus on character and academics,” Ortiz-Torres said.
Automotive hands-on projects
A STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) charter high school authorized under D-49 is enrolling ninth and 10th graders for the fall semester in leased space Hilltop Baptist Church, 6915 Palmer Park Blvd.
Grades 11 and 12 will be added in subsequent years.
The school will offer four tracks of study: engineering, business, robotics or automotive tech.
During the first two years, students will experience all four and at the beginning of their junior year choose one area to focus on.
Instead of attending core classes and career and technical electives as at traditional high school, students sign up for projects where they learn core content academic standards by doing hands-on projects connected to the automotive industry.
Students can earn industry certificates and college credit while obtaining their high school diploma and do internships.
At the end of their senior year, students may graduate or continue taking college classes through the school for two additional years.
Open houses will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 12 at Hilltop Baptist Church.
Other Pikes Peak region charter and private schools have new developments as well.
A private Christian school, Pikes Peak Academy relocated last month from North Nevada Avenue to the former Immanuel Lutheran Church school building at 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
The now defunct Landmark School for students in recovery from substance abuse previously had occupied the space.
The 27-year-old Pikes Peak Academy also works with high school students at risk of not graduating, said Principal Mark Becker.
“Our program is defined by our love for kids, who realize in order to graduate with a diploma, you have to have a lot of people pulling for you and pouring time and energy into you,” he said.
The 40 to 50 students learn from a staff of eight and 130 volunteers who fill various roles to keep tuition low, Becker said. The school raises 80% of its $420,000 annual budget through fundraising.
“Although we’re a private school, we make it affordable for anyone who wants to come,” he said.
In other charter school initiatives:
• The Lane Institute, a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and other community initiatives in Colorado Springs, is doing due diligence to possibly purchase two vacant properties at 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd.
The former offices of El Paso County Public Health, the buildings are undergoing scrutiny to see if they could be rehabilitated for educational or nonprofit use, said Zach McComsey, who runs the Lane Institute. The organization made a recent offer to El Paso County Commissioners of $3 million.
“The building is complicated; it’s going to take three to six months of our due diligence to get a sense of how much it would cost to put anything on that campus,” McComsey said.
A charter school is a possibility but not a definitive plan, he added.
• BASIS Charter Schools, a network headquartered in Arizona, plans to open in Colorado Springs. Schools offer liberal arts and STEM-inspired courses for grades K-12. Information sessions will be held 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Rockrimmon Library, 747 Village Center Drive and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
• Colorado Springs Charter Academy, a state-authorized charter school at 2577 N. Chelton Road, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Feb. 28, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. with dignitaries and other special guests. The K-8 school has about 450 students this academic year.
Families and friends and anyone interested in the school can attend a party at Springs Adventure Park, 2512 Airport Road, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28. Call the office, 636-2722, to get tickets.
• Colorado International Language Academy, formerly Global Village Academy, is discontinuing sixth, seventh and eighth grades and will only offer grades kindergarten through fifth starting in the fall. The school cut ties with its management company last year, citing high costs and the desire for local control.
• Colorado Military Academy, the state’s only military prep school for elementary and secondary students, plans to add 11th grade in the fall for K-11.
• Colorado Springs Early Colleges high school has been approved to offer a K-12 home school enrichment program.
Colorado Charter School Institute schools in Colorado Springs served 4,012 students in the 2018-2019 academic year and 3,963 students this school year. About 60% of students at state-sponsored charter school reside in Colorado Springs D-11. Comparable to numbers at traditional public schools in the region, 43% of students at state-sponsored charter schools in Colorado Springs identify as minorities and 35% qualify for free and reduced lunches, indicating low-income households.
• The search for a new permanent principal is on at Community Prep School, an alternative credit recovery charter high school in Colorado Springs D-11. Acting principal Gayle Hinricks, who started working at the school in September 2018, is among the candidates.
The 25-year-old school at 332 E. Willamette Ave., received on Feb. 10 a federal school improvement grant of $180,000 over two years. Leaders are studying how a similar small alternative high school in Glenwood Springs made successful upgrades that are getting rave reviews, Hinricks said.
Community Prep has struggled over the past few years following leadership and program changes, with enrollment falling from 340 in the 2017-2018 school year to 222 in 2018-2019, according to the Colorado Department of Education. This year’s official count is 228 students. The school also closed a program for students recovering from substance abuse.
• Atlas Preparatory School, a middle and high charter school in Harrison School District 2, is opening an elementary school in August. The school recently received a Colorado Department of Education Colorado Charter Schools Program Start-Up Grant Award, totaling up to $1.05 million over three years.
“These funds will be a huge help in purchasing desks, chairs, furniture, teaching supplies and other important equipment to launch the school this year when we open with kindergarten and first grade,” said Executive Director Brittney Stroh. "It will also provide funds as we expand to grades 2-4 in the following years.”
• Monument Academy, a charter school in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, also received a three-year, $990,000 start-up grant for a high school that’s under construction and will build out the school K-12.