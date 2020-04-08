BOULDER — The nondescript building in east Boulder is like many other in the city; is, in fact, identical to several surrounding structures. Passing motorists and pedestrians wouldn't know that there's a multi-million dollar manufacturing operation inside. And that's the way the folks at CW Hemp want it. Even if someone did manage to peek inside the 18,000-square-foot lab, warehouse and office space, they wouldn't know that one of the most famous strains of hemp in the world is processed here, reported the Daily Camera (http://bit.ly/29vxtMC). Between 600 and 1,000 units of CW's product ship from the premises each month, extracted from a strain of the plant called Charlotte's Web, made famous by the 2013