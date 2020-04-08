Charlotte Figi, the namesake of a medical marijuana strain that has drawn hundreds of parents of epileptic children to Colorado from around the country, has died.
Charlotte, who lived in Colorado Springs and suffered from a rare genetic syndrome that causes intractable seizures, passed away Tuesday after suffering a seizure that resulted in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, her mother, Paige Figi, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday.
Charlotte was 13.
The girl tested negative for the coronavirus when she was initially admitted to a hospital on Friday. But, when she was hospitalized again Tuesday after the seizure, she was considered a possible coronavirus case because her family had been sick for a month with coronavirus symptoms, Figi said.
Her death was first announced by the group co-founded by Figi, Realm of Caring Foundation, to help other families who uprooted their lives for a chance to use cannabis to treat their children's seizures before marijuana became more widely legalized in the United States.
"Some journeys are long and bland, and others are short and poignant and meant to revolutionize the world," the group posted to its Facebook page Wednesday. "Such was the path chosen by this little girl with a catastrophic form of epilepsy. .... Your work is done, Charlotte. The world is changed, and you can now rest knowing that you leave the world a better place."
An obituary posted to the Facebook page of the medical marijuana oil named for her — Charlotte's Web — called her "beautiful," "courageous," "vivacious," "strong" and "divine."
"Her story built communities, her need built hope, and her legacy will continue to build harmony."
Charlotte suffered from Dravet syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes catastrophic seizures, requiring constant care. The condition usually first manifests as fever-induced seizures during the early years of life, then expands to other forms of seizures. Around age 2, those with Dravet begin to deteriorate intellectually. About 10% to 20% of those with the disorder will die before adulthood, usually between ages of 8 and 18, according to the National Institutes of Health.
In 2012, at age 5, Charlotte was suffering from hundreds of violent seizures each week. Doctors tried everything from barbiturates to extreme diets to control the disorder, but nothing helped. She was constantly hospitalized, and twice her heart stopped. Not wanting to prolong their child's suffering, her parents signed a "do not resuscitate" order.
As a last-ditch effort, Charlotte's parents decided to try marijuana. Charlotte's mother was pointed to six local brothers — Josh, Joel, Jesse, Jon, Jordan and Jared Stanley — who had developed a new strain of marijuana that was exceptionally low in THC, the chemical that produces a high, and exceptionally high in a chemical called cannabidiol (CBD) that has no intoxicating effects, but that a handful of decades-old studies suggested might quell seizures.
Because the plant could not get smokers high, the Stanleys called their new strain Hippie's Disappointment. Before the Figis called, the brothers had been unable to find any market for it.
Willing to try anything, Figi mixed a squirt of oil made from Hippie's Disappointment into Charlotte's food. Almost immediately, Charlotte's seizures stopped. She went seven days without an attack. Her parents began giving Charlotte the oil twice a day. The girl who once had 300 seizures a week had, on average, fewer than one. She began walking. She began talking. She began playing, all with no side effects. Her parents weened her off her other prescription drugs.
"That's when it really sank in," Joel Stanley told The Gazette in 2016. "This is not a fluke. This is not going away. There is a purpose to everything under the sun, including the marijuana plant."
Astonished by the results, the Stanleys renamed the plant Charlotte's Web.
CNN's Sanjay Gupta reported the results in his August 2014 program "Weed." That's when the migration started.
Over the next year and a half, more than 500 families relocated to Colorado. Charlotte's family, along with two others, founded Realm of Caring, a nonprofit, to help these "medical refugees," who strained family bonds and budgets to give their kids Charlotte's Web, which remains illegal under federal law. The Stanleys fund most of the organization's $600,000-plus annual budget with profits from their business, CW Botanicals.
Charlotte's Web launched the industry of medical-grade CBD oil, and her story — and the stories of those like her — led to laws about medical cannabis changing nationwide.
In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved prescribing Epidiolex, a cannabidiol, for the treatment of seizures tied to Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes in patients 2 years of age and older.
Colorado was already ready to allow the prescribing of Epidiolex due to the passage of House Bill 1187, which amended the definition of marijuana to exclude prescription drug products approved by the FDA and dispensed by a pharmacy.
One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Lois Landgraf, a Colorado Springs Republican, called Charlotte a "phenomenal young lady who inspired a movement that changed Colorado and helped thousands of children suffering from severe seizures" in a statement made to The Gazette on Wednesday.
"While her loss will have a profound effect on people in our state, Charlotte's Web will always be a reminder of the impact one person can have on the lives of so many," Landgraf said.
On Tuesday, the day of Charlotte's death, the Drug Enforcement Administration notified Epidiolex that it no longer considers the cannabidiol a controlled substance under the federal Controlled Substance Act. The change, which was effective immediately, means that while Epidiolex is still a prescription medication, doctors who prescribe will no longer be in the agency's drug-monitoring program.
Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland, Gazette religion correspondent Steve Rabey and The Associated Press contributed to this report.