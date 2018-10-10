A Colorado Springs resident isn't expected to face charges for fatally shooting a man trying to break into his home just north of Palmer Park, police said.
Houston Malachai Cookson, 30, of Colorado Springs was killed on the rear patio of the house in the 2700 block of Flintridge Drive, police said. The shooter's name hasn't been released.
Officers went to the house at 8:22 p.m. for a reported shooting and found Cookson on the patio of an enclosed backyard with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso, police said.
The resident confronted Cookson, who was trying to enter the home, and shot him once, police said.
"It appears as though the homeowner was protecting his residence and family members when this incident occurred at the house," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV at the time.
Colorado's Homeowner Protection Act, known as the "make my day" law, allows a person to use deadly force if an intruder enters a home illegally and is reasonably believed to be intending to harm a person or property.
KKTV reported that a woman in the house spotted the intruder and fled upstairs to call 911. A man in the house confronted the intruder and told KKTV he was attacked before he fired his pistol. The couple spoke with the station, which didn’t report their names.
KKTV said the intruder continued to fight after police arrived and was subdued with a stun gun.
At the time of his death, Cookson was in possession of stolen items from an unrelated incident, police said.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office will review the case after the Police Department's Violent Crimes Section completes the investigation, police said.