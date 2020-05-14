Prosecutors on Thursday dropped all charges against developer Ray Marshall, more than eight years after he was accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a city incentive package meant to keep the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs.
In a brief statement, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said parallel civil suits drawing on the alleged crimes have all been settled and “the majority of the victims have indicated they no longer wish to pursue further criminal charges.”
Those victims agreed with the decision to withdraw the criminal case, the statement said.
"There is no longer any restitution to be paid in this case," the statement said.
Marshall, 56, had been scheduled for an Aug. 14 trial on 41 counts, including theft and racketeering, raising the prospect of a prison sentence.
He had been accused of draining $1 million in grants and city funds from a package of more than $42.3 million that the city arranged in 2008 to prevent the U.S. Olympic Committee from moving to Chicago.
A jury acquitted Marshall in a 2009 case in which he was accused of defrauding investors in separate development deals, and the now-dismissed case had been bogged down for years in appeals and pre-trial litigation.
Marshall has agreed to make a $150,000 charitable donation to the Olympic Training Museum Endowment Fund, which will benefit the United States Olympic Committee and the community, prosecutors said Thursday in their announcement.
