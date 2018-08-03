Prosecutors on Friday dismissed murder charges against two men arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Colorado Springs homeless man, leaving police to resume their hunt for the killer or killers.
The about-face means Kenneth “Dreds” Palmer, 25, and Earnest “Bird” Marcel Mims, 41, are eligible for release from the El Paso County jail eight months after they were booked on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Eugene Henrey Wildeman.
Wildeman, 50, was found dead Dec. 3 on the banks of Fountain Creek, near the 400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. An autopsy later found that he had been stabbed 36 times. Authorities say the crime occurred on the day Wildeman received his monthly Social Security payment, suggesting robbery was the motive.
Both defendants lived in tents near Dorchester Park, not far from a bridge where Wildeman also made his camp, authorities said.
Court-appointed attorneys for the men say the case dismissal came after extensive forensic testing failed to turn up the men’s DNA on the victim. The attorneys also said the victim’s DNA was not present on the men’s clothing or weapons seized during the investigation. Among the items tested were a hatchet and several knives found in the men’s tents.
In asking a judge to toss the murder cases, prosecutor Beth Reed said a review of the case showed insufficient evidence to win convictions.
“Not having physical evidence for confirmation makes it difficult to sustain a conviction,” she said. Reed said in court that charges could be refiled if new evidence comes to light.
The defendants were previously linked to the crime through an eyewitness who said he happened upon them in the course of committing the crime. The witness said the defendants invited him to watch the grisly episode then permitted him to leave without so much as a word of warning — a story that faced withering scrutiny at a pre-trial hearing.
“We’re pleased that prosecutors saw what we’ve always seen and said: that Mr. Mims didn’t commit this crime,” said Mims’ attorney Richard Bednarski.
Mims faces a separate felony charge alleging failure to register as a sex offender, but he is free on $1,000 bond in that case, meaning he can be released from jail, 4th Judicial District Judge Robin Chittum said.
Palmer has no other pending charges, making him a free man, the judge said. His attorney, public defender Todd Johnson, said he didn’t know what his client plans to do next.
The defendants offered little by way of reactions during their back-to-back hearings, though Palmer spoke up with a request for the judge.
“Is it possible to keep this a secret from my wife?” he asked. “I’m trying to surprise her.”
“I’m not telling your wife,” Chittum replied.