Changes are afoot yet again at the Manitou Incline.
The city of Colorado Springs, representing the land-owning and top managing entity of the popular trail, on Thursday announced adjustments to the number of reservations allowed at certain times of the day heading into the busy summer months.
Hikers booking for free online will now see 65 slots available every half-hour from 6 am. to 10 a.m., up from the previous 45 for every half-hour during all opening hours. Now from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 45 spots will be available every half-hour, and spots will be down to 25 every 30 minutes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The changes were made in anticipation of the return of the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, said Kurt Schroeder, Colorado Springs' park operations and development manager. Reopening after three years of construction, the train shares the same tight, residential corridor as the Incline — the canyon that has been a center of controversy with increased traffic since the Incline's official, public opening in 2013.
The idea for the reservation changes was "to reduce the numbers of Incliners going up (Ruxton Avenue) at the time the number of people using the cog would be increasing," Schroeder said.
The total 1,125 reservations available daily remains, as agreed upon in the memorandum of understanding signed by officials from Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs last August after a contentious, months-long closure of the Incline.
The changes are allowed by the memorandum. The agreement outlined the possibility of reservation adjustments "upon (the cities') mutual consent depending on the availability of parking spaces at Hiawatha Gardens and Iron Springs Chateau."
While the private chateau along Ruxton Avenue continues to take parking reservations for its devoted Incline clientele, the public Hiawatha Gardens in the center of town serves all visitors to Manitou. The city in April began charging $1 an hour at the historically free parking lot — a decision officials said would promote more turnover and increase overall traffic flow.
