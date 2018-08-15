southeastwed.jpg
The view Wednesday morning from the summit of Pikes Peak, looking southeast. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)
Showers last night around parts of Colorado Springs lasted between just before 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. bringing 1.27 inches of rain and heavy fog, recorded by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The fog cleared Wednesday morning but the weather service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting about 3 p.m. around Colorado Springs.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday bring a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, the weather service says.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 84. Temps reaching the mid 80s are forecast through Saturday.

