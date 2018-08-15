Showers last night around parts of Colorado Springs lasted between just before 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. bringing 1.27 inches of rain and heavy fog, recorded by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The fog cleared Wednesday morning but the weather service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms starting about 3 p.m. around Colorado Springs.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday bring a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, the weather service says.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 84. Temps reaching the mid 80s are forecast through Saturday.