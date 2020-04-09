Weather

Faith Stone was a bright spot on a gloomy day in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

A chance of showers enters the Colorado Springs forecast Thursday and will persist through Tuesday.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. and and a high near 60, with winds from 5-15 mph.

Highs remain around 60 until Sunday and Monday, when temperatures will struggle to top freezing.

Here's the forecast for the next few days:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 65 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 70, and winds from 5-10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 and winds from 15-30 mph, and a 70% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Cloudy, with a high just over freezing and winds from around 10 mph. Snow showers likely.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 40 and winds around 5 mph. A chance of snow showers.

